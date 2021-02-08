One injure, community panic after building collapse in Lagos

Lagos State has recorded another building collapse with one person sustaining varying degress on injuries during the incident in Apongbon axis of the state which sent shivers down the spine of residents and passers-by in the community

It was gathered that the building on Elegbata street, Olowogbowo area of Apongbon collapsed during a failed attempt at a controlled destruction by the property owners.

The Guild also learnt that no fatality was recorded during the incident while the injured victim, an adult male, have been taken to the hospital for proper treatment.

Confirming the development, the Director General, Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu, said that emergency responders are currently at the scene of incident to ascertain probable cause of collapse.

According to him, scene safety has been put in place as the entire area has been cordoned off to avert secondary incidents.

“LASEMA officials, LASG Fire team from Orile igamu division and Rapid Response Squad from the Nigeria Police Force are the responders present at the scene,” he said.