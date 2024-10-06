One escapes death during Lagos auto crash

A pedestrian has sustained severe injuries when a Toyota Camry with number plate KTU 447 EV, sped through a busy section of Ewenla/Charity end of the Apapa-Oshodi expressway.

As gathered, the Toyota Camry driver, who attempted escaping from the scene, was apprehended by the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) officials, just as they rendered swift assistance to the injured pedestrian.

The victim, who had suffered injuries, was promptly rushed to a private hospital in the Mafoluku area of Oshodi where he could receive urgent medical care.

The General Manager, LASTMA, Olalekan Bakare-Oki, expressed his deep concern for the victim’s well-being and extended heartfelt wishes for a swift as well as full recovery.

He further urged all road users to exercise caution and adhere strictly to traffic regulations, emphasizing that the safety of pedestrians and fellow motorists is paramount.

“The driver of the Toyota Camry was subsequently apprehended by LASTMA Officers at the scene and in accordance with due procedure, both the driver and the vehicle were handed over to officers from the Mafoluku Police Station for further investigation into the circumstances of the accident.” he added.