One dies under collapsed rice mill in Kebbi

A section of NIA-AGRI, a private rice mill in Birnin Kebbi, the capital of Kebbi State, has collapsed, killing one staff member and trapping five others under the metal wreckage.

The cause of the incident is yet to be determined, and rescue operations are ongoing to free those believed to be trapped beneath the debris.

A combined team from the State Fire Service and Government Emergency Response workers has been engaged in continuous efforts to locate and rescue the workers buried under the collapsed structure.

In a statement confirming the incident, the Kebbi State Government expressed profound sympathy and condolences to the management, staff, and families of those affected at NIA-AGRI, noting the tragic loss of life and the urgency of the ongoing rescue efforts.

Deputy Governor Umar Tafida led a high-powered delegation on an on-the-spot assessment visit to the facility on Tuesday evening.

According to the government, the visit was conducted to carefully assess the full extent of the damage caused by the collapse and to closely monitor the ongoing emergency response efforts

During the visit, Tafida indicated that a full investigation would be launched once the rescue phase is concluded and pledged to continue supporting the operation until all affected individuals are accounted for.