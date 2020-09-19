One dies, two suffers burn during tanker explosion in Lagos

Atleast one person has been confirmed to have been burnt to death and two others suffering varying degrees of burns when two tankers separately lost control, spilled their content and exploded on Gbagada Expressway and Lagos-Badagry expressway.

The three persons involved in the explosions were said to be drivers and their assistance conveying Petrol Motor Spirit (PMS) from Apapa Ports to different destinations in the state.

As gathered, one casualty was recovered from the Gbagada scene while the two others that sustained varying degrees of burns were rescued at the Aiyetoro bus stop, Lagos-Badagry Expressway scene.

It was learnt that fire Service officers from the Alausa secretariat, Ikeja and Bolade stations in Oshodi and Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) fire department were swiftly activated with aim to address the Anthony fire incident while fire service officials from Ojo station were drafted to address the incident on Lagos-Badagry expressway.

Confirming the tragedy, Acting Head of Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service, Margaret Adeseye, and Public Affairs Officer, Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), Nosa Okunbor, through separate statements on Saturday, disclosed that one casualty was recorded from the Gbagada incident and that the trucks have been evacuated from the roads.

Adeseye hinted that a distress call was received on the explosion at about 21:57pm yesterday from residents and that she deployed firemen from firemen to ensure it does not spread beyond the scene.

The acting fire boss explained that on arrival, it was discovered that a tanker conveying 33,000 litres of PMS, a containerised truck and a Flat Bird trailer carrying a crane as well as a towing vehicle were involved in the multiple accident leading to the explosion recorded.

According to her, preliminary investigation revealed that the truck lost control while trying to avoid collision of a towing vehicle which was trying to move a flatbed truck that had broken down over three days before spilling its content which later resulted in fire that halted traffic on the busy road.

Okunbor added that the unidentified deceased was recovered during evacuation of the burnt truck from the scene and that the body was discovered under the burnt containerized truck.

On the explosion on Lagos-Badagry expressway, Adeseye disclosed that the incident occurred at about 05:47 am on Saturday at Era bus stop when a tanker with number plate KJ 276 LZ, said to be heading to Badagry lost control at the scene.

The fire service boss disclosed that this led to it falling by its side and spilled its content on the expressway and that two males adult, believed to be driver and his assistant, who were currently on admission at a nearby health facility, were rescued with various degree of burns.