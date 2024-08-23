One dies, two Injure during auto crash in Lagos

An unidentified dispatch rider has been confirmed dead, and two others sustained varying degrees of injuries following multiple-vehicle accident along the Lekki-Epe Expressway in Lagos State.

The accident that claimed the life of the dispatch rider occurred around Chevron end of the expressway.

The General Manager of the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA), Olalekan Bakare-Oki, disclosed this to newsmen on Friday.

Bakare-Oki said: “Preliminary investigation revealed that a high-capacity ‘T&M’ bus (AKD 952 XZ) lost control due to brake failure while speeding, colliding with an oncoming ‘KIA RIO’ vehicle (BDG 853 DA). The impact caused the KIA RIO to crash into a dispatch motorcycle (KTU 695 QK) at opposite direction.

The dispatch rider was pronounced dead at the scene, while two others sustained serious fractures and were rushed to a nearby hospital by a good Samaritan who was driving along the expressway.

Police officers from Ajiwe and Ilasan Police Stations provided security during the rescue operations conducted by LASTMA personnel and other emergency responders”.

Meanwhile, he urged motorists, particularly high-capacity bus drivers, to ensure their vehicles are in proper working condition, especially the braking system, before embarking on any journey within or outside the state.