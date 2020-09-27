One dies, three injure during autocrash in Lagos

Tragedy struck on Sunday after an accident involving Ford Ranger Jeep and a white Nissan Jeep killed one person while three others sustained varying degrees of injuries in Lagos State.

It was learnt that the two vehicles had a head-on collision at the traffic stop junction at Golden-Gate, Ikoyi area of the state.

Confirming the incident, the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) said that bothe vehicles ran into each other at the intersection of the road while on top speed.

Through a statement by the agency’s spokesperson, Nosa Okunbor, said that the Ford Ranger Jeep involved in the accident was unregistered while the white Nissan Jeep had KRD 499 GE, as registration number and that the victims were taken to hospital for proper treatment.

“Further investigation carried out revealed that, both vehicles whilst on top speed, ran into each other at the intersection of the road.

“An adult male lost his life and 3 adult males had various degrees of injuries, while 2 has been attended to by the Agency’s parmedics and thereafter taken to the hospital in their Ambulance. Both affected vehicles has been recovered and taken to the Nigerian Police Station, Ikoyi.

“The LASEMA Response Team, alongside Officers of Nigeria Police Force were the responders present at the Incident scene.