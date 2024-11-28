26.3 C
Lagos
Thursday, November 28, 2024
spot_img
National

One dies, three injure during auto crash in Lagos

By Monsurudeen Olowoopejo

0
1

A passenger has been confirmed dead and to three others sustained varying degrees of injuries during an auto crash in Lagos State.

The accident, it was learnt, occurred around Mile 2 axis of Amuwo Odofin Local Government Area of the state.

It was gathered that the accident occurred at about 2 am on Thursday when a truck loaded with dried animal skin somersaulted around the axis.

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) officers at the scene narrated: “An upturned trailer loaded with dried animal skin at the loop ascending Mile 2 Oke Bridge inward Oshodi by Lagos Metropolitan Area Transportation Authority (LAMATA) construction loop.

Previous article
Edo Govt. recovers 30 vehicles from Obaseki’s former aides

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Stay Connected

0FansLike
0FollowersFollow
0SubscribersSubscribe
- Advertisement -spot_img

Latest Articles

Load more

© Copyright - TheGuildNG.com - ...report on interest.