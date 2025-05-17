One dies, six others injure after gas explosion in  Anambra

One person has been confirmed dead by the Nigerian Police and six others sustained varying degrees of injuries after a gas explosion occurred inside a plumbing market along Uga Street in Anambra State.

The six rescued victims, according to the Anambra Police, are currently receiving treatment in the hospital while the deceased has been deposited in a morgue.

As gathered, the explosion disrupted activities within the market after the traders fled the market to avoid been caught in the web of the explosion with a deafening sound.

It was learnt that the explosion was caused by a welding gas cylinder that was exposed to excess heat, resulting in tragedy that struck the market.

The Commissioner of Police, CP Ikioye Orutugu, who confirmed the tragedy on Saturday, said that the issue occurred yesterday in the state.