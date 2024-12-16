One dies, six injured during multiple auto crashes in Lagos

The Lagos emergency responders have confirmed one person dead and six others sustaining varying degrees of injuries during multiple auto crashes that occurred on the Third Mainland Bridge and around Fadeyi axis of the state.

They disclosed that survivors of the accidents were on admission at different public medical facilities and that both auto crashes were recorded after the ill-fated vehicles suffered brake failures.

Addressing pressmen on Monday, they disclosed that the Third mainland bridge accident occurred after the J5 Ford bus with number plate FKJ 724 YC, experienced brake failure while traveling at high speed, resulting in a collision with another Mercedes truck.with number plate FKJ 746 YC.

The General Manager, Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA), Olalekan Bakare-Oki, reiterated the critical importance of road safety, particularly during the festive season.

Bakare-Oki urged drivers, especially operators of heavy-duty vehicles, to avoid excessive speeding and ensure that their vehicles—most notably the braking systems—are in perfect working condition before embarking on any journey.

According to him, “With the support of concerned bystanders, four victims were extricated from the wreckage, three of whom were rescued alive. Tragically, one individual, trapped inside the J5 Ford bus laden with pepper and other perishable goods, succumbed to injuries sustained in the crash.

“Emergency response teams, including the Lasema Response Unit (LRU), the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), the Nigerian Police Force, and LASAMBUS, collaborated with LASTMA to manage the situation. All survivors were swiftly transported to the General Hospital on Lagos Island for immediate medical attention.

“In a coordinated effort to restore normalcy, LASTMA’s rescue team efficiently cleared the accident site, removing the vehicles and spilled perishable goods to ensure the free flow of traffic along the bridge”.

Meanwhile, Permanent Secretary, Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), Dr. Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu, disclosed that the auto crash involved an truck with number plate unknown, laden with a 40-foot container, a Toyota Corolla, number plate KTU 691 JX and a Mazda commercial bus with number plate AAA 271 XI on the road.

“Further investigations by the LRT at the incident scene revealed that, while on top speed, the articulated truck suffered mechanical failure when it’s tractor tyre pulled off, resulting in a crash into the two other affected vehicles”.