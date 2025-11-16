One dies, six injure after auto crash in Lagos

One person has been confirmed dead and six others injured during an auto crash around Majidun axis of Lagos State.

The accident involved a Volkswagen commercial bus with number plate EPE 494 XM and a stationary tipper truck.

Confirming the auto crash on Sunday, the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) General Manager, Olalekan Bakare-Oki, stated that the ill-fated commercial bus, chartered to convey passengers to a scheduled programme in Ogijo, experienced an abrupt brake failure.

According to him, “Preliminary inquiries have established that the ill-fated commercial bus, chartered to convey passengers to a scheduled programme in Ogijo, experienced an abrupt brake failure.

“The driver, who was reportedly travelling at a perilously excessive speed, consequently lost control and forcefully collided with a tipper truck positioned at the roadside for diesel purchase.

“The brutal impact resulted in the instantaneous death of an adult female passenger, while five female occupants and one male sustained severe and life-threatening injuries. While all 5 injured casualties were rushed to nearby Benic Special Hospital, the remains of the deceased were immediately transferred into the custody of security personnel who conveyed them to the General Hospital, Ikorodu, for urgent formal documentation.

“In a swift and highly coordinated response, LASTMA operatives pursued and apprehended the tipper truck driver who attempted to abscond upon witnessing the enormity of the tragedy.

“The driver of the commercial bus was likewise arrested. Both individuals were thereafter handed over to officers of the Ipakodo Police Division for comprehensive investigation.

“To re-establish order and ensure seamless vehicular movement toward Ikorodu Garage, LASTMA personnel efficiently removed the mangled remains of both vehicles from the roadway.

“The General Manager of LASTMA, Olalekan Bakare-Oki, conveyed profound grief over the harrowing incident and extended his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family.

“He prayed that Almighty God grants them the fortitude to endure the irreplaceable loss, and he wished the injured victims a swift and full recovery.