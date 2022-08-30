One dies, seven others rescue from collapsed three storey building in Kano

Atleast one person has been confirmed dead and seven others sustained varying degrees of injuries when a three-storey building shopping complex collapsed in Kano State.

Among the seven injured persons identified as traders, six have been treated and discharged by the medical experts at the collapse scene while one sustained a major injury with multiple fractures and was on admission at the Murtala Muhammed Specialist Hospital.

It was learnt that aside from the deceased and injured victims, the National Emergency Management (NEMA) and other emergency management agencies in the state were still combing the building to ascertain none of the traders is left under the rubble.

As gathered, the three-storey building sited in a popular GSM market along Beirut road in the metropolitan city caved in at about 03:05pm on Tuesday.

The NEMA coordinator for the state, Dr Nura Abdullah, who confirmed the development to newsmen, disclosed that the ill-fated building caved in while additional stairs were being added to it.

Explaining that the structure gave way during construction, Abdullah assured residents that efforts would be intensified to ensure that the death toll does not increase.

Also, the Spokesman of Kano state Fire service, Saminu Yusuf, who confirmed the number of rescued victims, said that the rescue operation is still ongoing.

