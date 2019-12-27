One dies, scores injure in Lagos renew gang clash

By Olawale Abdul-Fatah

Pandemonium broke out in Ebutte Metta axis of Lagos State when rival gangs clashed again over death of a member.

The clash started barely 24 hours after a peace meeting was held between the three gangs terrorising Ebutte Metta and it environs.

Our correspondent gathered that the three rival gangs were the Ondo street boys, Otto boys and Evans square boys popularly called floor.

The Guild learned that the deceased identified as Emeka, who met his end on Ondo by Cemetery Street, was a staunched member of Evans square boys.

It was gathered that Emeka was murdered at about 5pm yesterday enroute a relaxation spot to celebrate Boxing Day with friends.

An eyewitness narrates that Emeka, a leader of a sub-group in Evan Square, came to Ondo street after all parties agreed to cease fire during the reconciliation meeting held on Christmas Day, aimed to end killings among them.

According to him, Emeka was on Ondo street with hopes that the problems had been put to an end but unknown to him, the visit was going to end his life.

It was however not clear if it was the Ondo street boys who were responsible for his death or Otto Boys.

Another resident claimed that Ondo boys cannot be exonerate from the murder after a member of their group was killed at Ondo Street junction two weeks ago.

Following his death, Evan Square boys stormed Ondo Street to express their grievances and left with the corpse of Emeka.

Residents are appealing to the police to beef up security in the area due to fear of what could be another reprisal attack that could lead to another gang war in the area.