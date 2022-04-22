One dies, properties destroy during tanker explosion on Abeokuta Expressway

A male adult has been reported dead while a truck as well as three vehicles and 40 shops were confirmed to have been destroyed a tanker exploded on Abeokuta Expressway.

The deceased was said to be among residents of the community that rushed to the scene to scoop fuel after the tanker fell and spilled its contents within the axis.

The accident was said to have occurred when the tanker conveying 45,000 liters of (PMS) to Ayinde Oil Filling Station was about to negotiate a bend into the station, where it was expected to discharge its content but suddenly lost control and fell by its side, spilling its contents into drainages and on the road.

More details shortly…..

