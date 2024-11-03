One dies, over 10 others injure during Lagos multiple auto crash

One person has been confirmed dead and over 10 others sustained varying degrees of injuries during multiple auto crashes on the Lagos-Badagry Expressway on Sunday.

As gathered, the accident occurred at the Ile-Epo Bus Stop, Oko-Afo along the Lagos-Badagry Expressway.

The Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) Permanent Secretary, Dr Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu, confirmed the accident on Sunday through a statement made available to newsmen.

“The agency responded to distress calls made via the 767 and 112 toll-free lines at 09:33 hrs, activating its emergency response team from the Igando base.

“Upon arrival at the scene, it was discovered that several cars were involved in multiple collisions.

“The accident involved a fully laden truck, registration number FFF 754 XB, a white Toyota Hummer bus owned by Cross Country Transport, registration number MUS 210 YJ, which was filled to capacity with passengers.

“Other vehicles involved included a Volkswagen commercial bus, registration number LSR 166 YE, and a Nissan car, registration number unknown,” he said.

Oke-Osanyintolu stated that while an adult male died in the incident, several other injured persons were rushed to nearby hospitals by officials of the Federal Road Safety Corps.

“Further investigations revealed that the incident occurred due to reckless driving on the part of the truck driver, who lost control at high speed, resulting in a crash involving the three affected vehicles.

“Safety measures were activated by the agency to safeguard responders during the operation.

“Traffic control measures were also implemented at the scene to ensure the smooth flow of vehicles along the carriageway.

“All three affected vehicles have been towed to Morogbo Police Station. The truck has been removed from the incident scene to allow for free flow of traffic along the route,” he said.

He added that FRSC officials had deposited the corpse in the morgue before the arrival of the agency’s response team.