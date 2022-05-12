One dies, other injures after 40ft container falls in Lagos

A male adult, who is yet to be identified has been confirmed dead while his female counterpart was left with varying degrees of injuries after a 40ft container fell on them off a truck laden in Costain axis of Lagos State.

The truck was said to have suffered brake failure while enroute the Costain roundabout and as a result of the driver trying to manage the situation, the container load was said to have fallen off the back of the truck conveying it.

It during the process that the container fell on the victims, the male victim was said to have been totally crushed and immediately lost his life as a result of the trauma.

Meanwhile, the female victim was said to have been rescued alive when a rescue team arrived the scene after which she was administered pre-hospital care before been taken to a nearby hospital.

Confirming the incident on Thursday, the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency, LASEMA, said that it rescued an adult female who fell victim of a fallen 40ft container which left her male counterpart dead at Costain.

It disclosed through a statement released by its Head, Public Affairs-LASEMA, Nosa Okunbor and obtained by The Guild, that the deceased victim’s body has been handed over to the State Environmental Health Monitoring Unit, SEHMU, for further investigations.

According to LASEMA, they activated the Lagos State Emergency Response when the incident was reported via a distress call through the Agency’s Emergency Toll Free Line on Wednesday.

The Permanent Secretary of LASEMA, Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu said that upon arrival at the incident scene, an articulated truck laden with a 40ft container was discovered to have fallen which led to the death of a male victim and the female counterpart injured.

She indicated that their investigations revealed that the truck had suffered brake failure before the container load fell off the back of the truck conveying it.

According to the statement: “In a just concluded overnight operation, the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency, LASEMA, rescued an adult female who fell victim of a fallen 40ft container which left her male counterpart dead at the COSTAIN roundabout incident.

“According to eye witnesses, the yet-to-be-identified adult male and female were passing by when the incident involving the 40ft container uploaded from the articulated vehicle and crushed the adult male to death instantly, leaving the adult female fortunately, with severe injuries that included a broken left leg.

“LASEMA activated the Lagos State Emergency Response when the incident was reported via a distress call close to midnight through the Agency’s Emergency Toll Free Line – 112, at about 11:43p.m on Wednesday 11th May, 2022.”

The Permanent Secretary noted that the truck and it’s fallen container has been recovered off the road with aid of the Agency’s heavy duty forklift and would be handed over to Officers of the Nigerian Police.

Oke-Osanyintolu further disclosed that the road has been reopened for public use and that recovery operation have concluded at the scene.

