One dies, other injure in Niger bomb explosion

At least one person has been confirmed dead and another sustained varying degrees of injuries when a bomb exploded in Rafi Local Government Area of Niger state.

The deceased villager, who was identified as Ayuba Makeri, and injured victim, Dahiru Ibrahim, were said to have been around the bomb sited by bandits when it exploded in the community.

Eyewitnesses revealed that the hidden explosive device detonated while the two villagers were on a motorcycle passing the bandit-prone route.

Meanwhile, the explosion has prompted a swift response from security forces and bomb experts investigating the scene.

The incident took place at around 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, February 22, 2025, shattering the morning calm along the rural pathway.

Furthermore, eyewitnesses gave details that the blast occurred on the route connecting Pandogari Military Camp and Ringa Village in Rafi Local Government Area, a region increasingly plagued by bandit activity.

While the precise motive remains under investigation, intelligence suggests bandits planted the device to target travellers or disrupt security operations, a tactic consistent with their efforts to destabilize the area.

Also, a high-ranking security official, speaking off the record, affirmed that authorities are actively working to track down the perpetrators and neutralize further risks in the vicinity.