One dies, four injure in Lagos auto crash

The Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) has confirmed a road accident that left one person dead and four others sustaining varying degrees of injuries at Ekoro Junction inward Abule-Egba axis of the state.

As gathered, the accident occurred after a truck with number plate EKY 900 XY experienced a sudden brake malfunction, resulting in an abrupt loss of vehicular control, prompting it to rammed into a Toyota Corolla with number plate AAA 823 AY before careening into a nearby roadside shop.

It was learnt that the accident occurred at about 7:30 p.m. on Friday, disrupting commercial activities around the axis.

catastrophe that transpired at approximately 7:30 p.m. on Thursday at Ekoro Junction inward Abule-Egba, culminating in one fatality and four injuries following a catastrophic mechanical failure.

According to LASTMA, the ferocity of the impact caused extensive structural damage and triggered palpable panic among pedestrians, traders and business operators within the bustling commercial corridor.

In a statement released by LASTMA spokesperson, Taofiq Adebayo, the agency explained that the four other trapped victims were extricated from the wreckage through coordinated emergency rescue efforts and treated for minor injuries.

It said: “The tanker driver reportedly absconded from the scene immediately after the crash, an act unequivocally condemned by authorities. Security operatives have launched coordinated efforts to apprehend the fleeing driver and initiate appropriate legal proceedings.

“The incident triggered heavy traffic congestion stretching across adjoining routes toward Abule-Egba, necessitating robust traffic management interventions by LASTMA officials, who remained on ground directing vehicular movement and implementing diversion strategies to ease the backlog.

While extending profound condolences to the bereaved family, the General Manager of LASTMA, Olalekan Bakare-Oki, reiterated the imperative for transport operators — particularly articulated vehicle drivers, to prioritise routine mechanical inspections with special emphasis on braking systems. He noted that preventable mechanical deficiencies remain a major contributory factor in severe road crashes.

Bakare-Oki further admonished motorists to exercise heightened vigilance, comply strictly with traffic regulations and sustain responsible driving practices, especially within densely populated commercial corridors where mechanical failures can yield catastrophic consequences.

He assured residents that security agencies would conduct a comprehensive investigation to uncover the remote causes of the incident and ensure prosecution of any individual found culpable in accordance with extant laws.