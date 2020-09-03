One dies, four injure during Lagos-Ibadan Expressway accident

Report on Interest
By NewDesk, with agency report

By The Guild

No fewer than one person has been confirmed dead and four others injured during an accident involving two trucks at Ayetoro, on Lagos-Ibadan Expressway.

As gathered, the two vehicles, a Mack mini truck marked ABC 720 XG loaded with banana; and a Volvo truck, marked LSR 492 XK, were involved in the accident that led to the death of a man, while four others sustained varying degrees of injuries.

confirming the accident, Mowe-Ibafo Divisional Commander of the Ogun Traffic Compliance and Enforcement Corps, Ojuoro Olusola, said that the accident, which happened at about 6.10 a.m. at Ayetoro in-bound Lagos-Ibadan Expressway, was caused by “reckless driving.”

Briefing newsmen on Thursday in Ota, Ogun State, Olusola, quoting an eye witness, said that the Volvo truck drove against the traffic and collided with the incoming Mack truck loaded with banana.

“The corpse of the victim has been deposited at a private morgue in Sagamu town, while the survivors were taken to Famobis Hospital, Lotto, Ogun State, for intensive care,’’ the commander said.

Olusola said the two trucks had been taken to the Police cage through the assistance of FRSC and other sister agencies to ease the free flow of traffic on the axis.

He admonished motorists to avoid driving against traffic and other activities that could lead to accidents.

