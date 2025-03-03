One dies, four injure after Israel knife attack

A 70-year-old man has been confirmed dead by medical experts and four others sustained severe injuries after a stabbing attack in the northern Israeli city of Halifa.

The attack which took place at a bus station, occurred after an Israeli citizen, stormed the busy transportation hub with a knife, leaving a teenager and two adults in their 30s with deep cuts.

According to the country’s police, who confirmed the killing on Monday, security personnel on guard during the time of the stabbing spree were able to neutralize the attacker to avoid further harm.

In a statement issued by the law enforcement agency, the assailant was reported to be a resident from a nearby Arab Druze town who had returned from abroad in May.

It added that its operatives are currently investigating to determine the circumstances surrounding the attack.

“We are scanning the area in order to rule out the presence of additional assailants,” Israel Police Chief, Daniel Levy said.

The attack came as negotiations between Israel and the Palestinian group Hamas over Gaza’s ceasefire stalled after the deal’s first phase ended over the weekend.



Yesterday, Israel blocked the entry of humanitarian aid to Gaza after a disagreement with Hamas over extending the ceasefire.