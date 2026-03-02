One dies, five missing after Nigeria ship sinks in S-Africa

South African maritime authorities have successfully rescued twelve crew members from the Nigerian-registered tugboat LEO after it sank in rough seas. Authorities confirmed that one crew member lost his life, while five others remain unaccounted for following the maritime tragedy.

The vessel, which carried eighteen persons on board, encountered severe difficulties during its return journey to Lagos after undergoing repairs in South Africa, ultimately leading to its sinking and triggering emergency search and rescue protocols.

The incident occurred late Saturday night when the tugboat ran aground approximately eighteen nautical miles offshore amid stormy conditions in the waters between Cape Town and Durban along South Africa’s southern coastline.

Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Bianca Odumegwu-Ojukwu, disclosed the development on Monday, citing information received from South African authorities.

According to the minister, the South African Ministry of Transportation confirmed that twelve occupants were rescued alive, one was found dead, and search operations are ongoing for the remaining five.

“The South African Ministry of Transportation informed us of this development,” the minister said.

She added that the South African Maritime Safety Authority (SAMSA) commenced rescue efforts immediately after the incident, and the survivors were being transported to Port Elizabeth.

“The South African Maritime Safety Authority has also informed us that survivors are presently being conveyed to Port Elizabeth, where officials from the Nigeria High Commission are on their way to receive them,” she stated.

Nigerian diplomatic officials in South Africa are coordinating with local authorities to provide support to the rescued crew members, while search efforts continue for those still missing.

The circumstances surrounding the grounding of the vessel have not yet been fully disclosed, though authorities indicated that rough weather conditions may have contributed to the accident. Further updates are expected as rescue and recovery operations continue.