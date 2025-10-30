One dies, eight rescue under Lagos collapsed building

Three days after a two-storey building collapsed in the Oyingbo area of Lagos, a similar incident has been reported in the Ajegunle–Apapa area of the state, claiming the life of a worker while eight others were pulled from the rubble.

The three-storey building with a penthouse was reportedly undergoing manual demolition when it caved in, trapping workers under the debris.

The rescued workers, who sustained varying degrees of injuries following the incident at 28 Baale Alayabiagba Street, Alayabiagba Community, have been admitted to Ajeromi General Hospital for treatment.

As gathered, the rescue operation was carried out by officials of the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), alongside other responders, after receiving a call about the incident at around 11:00 a.m. on Thursday.

LASEMA Permanent Secretary Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu stated that the collapse was caused by ongoing manual demolition that led to structural failure.

“Upon arrival, it was observed that a three-storey building with a penthouse undergoing manual demolition collapsed, trapping some workers under the rubble. Eight adult males were rescued alive, while one adult male was recovered dead,” he stated.

Oke-Osanyintolu added that search and rescue operations are ongoing, with the team working tirelessly to ensure no one remains trapped under the rubble.

