One dies during soldiers, Boko Haram clashes in Borno

Atleast one person has been reported dead and another injure during clashes between Nigerian Army troops attached to Operation Hadin Kai and Boko Haram members of Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) in Borno State.

They were said to have clashed in Gajiganna, the northern part of Borno State, when the soldiers stopped the terrorists from attacking the residents.

It was gathered on Wednesday that the ISWAP fighters in four hilux trucks attacked the town with heavy weapons at about 9: 30 pm yesterday in an attempt to wreck havoc on the community.

A source, Zagazola Makama, narrated that the the troops swiftly engaged them in a gun battle which lasted for about one hour before they retreated toward the axis of Damakulli.

One civilian was hit by stray bullet and died while another teenage girl sustained gunshot wound during the battle that lasted for several minutes.

The deceased was said to have been laid to rest in accordance with Islamic rites in the state.

She was said to have been transferred to the hospital where she was expected to get better treatment in Maiduguri.

