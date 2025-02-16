One dies during Police, robbers clashes in Ogun

At least one armed robber have been confirmed dead after policemen and gunmen clashed on Sagamu/Ijebu-Ode highway in Ogun State.

Aside from the deceased armed robber, it was learnt that some of the gunmen left the robbery scene after they sustained gunshot wounds during the clashes.

The clash started after the policemen attached to Odogbolu were alerted that armed robbers had blocked the Sagamu/Ijebu-Ode highway opposite Western University before the multiple bridge.

The Commissioner of Police, CP Lanre Ogunlowo, who confirmed the attack, ordered the continued patrol and monitoring of the highway to ensure commuters’ safety.

Ogunlowo, in a statement released by the spokesperson for Ogun Command, CSP Omolola Odutola, commended the law enforcement officers for their prompt response to distress call.

According to him, the Divisional Police officer’s efforts stopped the operation by he mobilizing his patrol team in collaboration with patrol teams from Obalende and Amateko, who responded swiftly to the situation.

‘During the encounter, one of the robbers was fatally injured, while others escaped through a nearby bush with bullet wounds.

“A ghost gun was recovered from the scene, and the corpse of the neutralized robber have been deposited at the Ijebu-Ode General Hospital Morgue”.