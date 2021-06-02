At least one person was killed during police and kidnappers gun battle in Adamawa State during a sting operation by operatives of the state’s Police Command aimed at dislodging abductors across the state and rescuing kidnap victim.

It was gathered that the deceased was a member of a kidnapping syndicate who kidnapped a 23-year-old Usaman Manu, in Gola village, Song Local Government Area.

Confirming the development, the command’s Public Relations Officer, DSP Suleiman Nguroge, said that the feat was achieved when the kidnapper engages in a gun battle with the security operatives in a remote side of Zumo rock in Song local government area of the state.

Through a statement yesterday, Suleiman added that aside the kidnapper that was killed, the police also rescued the victim that was abducted by the kidnappers in Gola village, Song Local Government Area.

He said, “The Adamawa State police command on 31/05/2021 received report from one Yahaya

According to him, Muhammed of Gola village, Song Local Government Area that on the 28/5/2021 between the hours of 1 am and 2 am, armed men numbering four invaded his house, situated at Gola village, and kidnapped his son, Usman Manu, 22, at gunpoint.

He said the kidnappers later called and demanded a ransom of N3 million and directed that the ransom be taken to them at a remote side of Zumo mountain.

He noted that on the directives of the commissioner of police, Aliyu Adamu Alhaji, the command immediately deployed its machineries and augment the strength of the operatives of Song division who are working alongside vigilante operatives.

” The suspects in an attempt to escape fired sporadically to scare our men but when fire was returned, one of the kidnappers was neutralized and the kidnapped victim was rescued unharmed.

“The commissioner of Police, Aliyu Alhaji commended DPO Song and members of vigilante for their resilience and directs them to sustain the tempo and go after the fleeing suspects.

” The command, while reassuring its commitment to protecting lives and property, calls on members of the public to continue reporting to police any suspicious character around their neighbourhood,” the statement noted.