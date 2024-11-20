27.3 C
One dies during Police, gunmen clash in Abia

A police officer has been reported to have died and two others sustained gunshot wounds during a clash with gunmen in Abia State.

The clash, it was learnt, occurred along Asaga road in Ohafia Local Government Area and started at about 7.30 am in the state.

According to eyewitnesses, the police officers were on patrol when a group of six young men accosted the patrol team, resulting in an exchange of gunshots on the road.

According to eyewitnesses, one of the policemen died while two others sustained gunshot wounds and escaped through the bush.

“The area was immediately combed by officers from Ohafia Division and Soldiers from 14 Brigade as a comprehensive search operation was launched to locate the fleeing suspects.

When contacted, the Police Public Relations Officer, Abia State Command, Maureen Chinaka, an Assistant Superintendent of Police, said, “The picture is not very clear at the moment, I will give you feedback on the above.”

