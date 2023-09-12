One dies during NURTW factions clash in Abuja

Atleast one person has been reported to have died andany others sustained varying degrees of injuries during violent clashes between two factions of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) over control of the union’s national headquarters in Federal Capital Territory Abuja.

It was reported that a clash broke out between them when supporters of the NURTW President, Tajudeen Baruwa, marched towards the union’s national headquarters, which is currently occupied by the Lagos Park Management Committee led by Tajudeen Agbede, who were said to be protected by the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Kayode Egberokun.

As gathered, the deceased was said to be one of Baruwa’s supporter that was hit when gunshots sounds enveloped the air on Sapele Crescent, off Ladoke Akintola Boulevard, Garki II, Abuja, on Tuesday afternoon.

Body of the deceased was said to have been removed from the scene to avoid attracting any fear from residents of the community where the NURTW headquarters was sited.

The conflict underlines an ongoing leadership dispute within the NURTW, a development which observers say requires urgent intervention by the federal government, to prevent further breakdown of law and order, especially in the nation’s capital city.

A source from the Lagos Parks management disclosed to The Guild that the body of the deceased young man was moved away immediately the clashes subsided, allegedly removing his cloth to have any link with the clashes.

The source, who does not want his name in print, since he was not authorized to speak narrated that they came from Lagos and they were mandated to ensure the headquarters control remain under their control.

The Force PRO, ACP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, has been keeping mute on the issue and efforts to get him to speak has been turned down by the law enforcement officer.

Although, Baruwa had earlier revealed that he sought the intervention of the Nigeria Police Force and the Nigeria Labour Congress to resolve the situation, without success.

“We shall henceforth not hesitate to defend our mandate with the last drop of our blood,” Baruwa had earlier vowed while accusing former NURTW leaders of illegally occupying the National Secretariat of the union.

He stressed that only a court of competent jurisdiction can invalidate his mandate, and encouraged aggrieved members to follow due process and seek legal redress, warning that anything short of this could lead to anarchy.

He further accused the former president of the union, Najeem Yasin, and Agbede, the former National Vice President, of holding illegal meetings with selected past leaders of the union.

While calling on the Inspector-General of Police, Olukayode Egbetokun, and Director General of the Department of State Services, Yusuf Bichi, to intervene in the matter, he alleged that the police seem to be working in favour of the Lagos Park Management Committee.

