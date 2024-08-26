One dies during Lagos train accident 

A yet-to-be-identified male has been pronounced dead after being crushed by a train around Cappa end of the Redline rail track in Oshodi Local Government Area of Lagos State.

It was gathered that the deceased was walking along the rail track when he was crushed by the train and died seconds after the accident.

The Permanent Secretary, Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), Dr. Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu, confirmed the casuality on Monday.

Oke-Osanyintolu, in a statement released by LASEMA spokesperson, Nosa Okunbor, and made available to The Guild, disclosed that the accident occurred at about 6pm.

According to the statement, “In response to distress alert on the train accident along the railway line opposite the LASEMA Response Base in Cappa about 1800hrs, the Agency activated it’s Eagle Response Team.

“Upon arrival at the scene of the incident, an adult male walking along the railway track was found dead after being hit by an oncoming train

“Further investigations conducted by the LRT revealed that the yet-to-be identified, half-dressed adult male died immediately on the railway tracks due to the impact of the collision.

“The remains of the adult male’s corpse has been bagged by the Agency’s Response team and would be handed over to the State Environmental Health Monitoring Unit (SEHMU) officials for onward transit to the morgue”.