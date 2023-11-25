One dies during Lagos tanker accident

A fatal accident involving a tanker claimed the life of an unidentified boy at Oke, inward the Gbagada axis of Lagos on Saturday while the tanker driver was rescued by operatives of the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority.

This was disclosed in a statement made available to newsmen by the Public Relations Officer, LASTMA, Adebayo Taofiq, on Saturday.

As gathered, the accident happened at the Barracks Bus Stop, opposite Total Filling Station, ascending Anthony Oke Bridge inward Gbagada.

Following a preliminary inquiry, it was discovered that the driver of the containerised truck, with number plate T -20345 LA, lost control of the vehicle as a result of a brake failure.

The rescued driver was immediately taken to Gbagada General Hospital by authorities of the State Environmental Health Monitoring Unit, while the police from the Ilupeju Police Station provided backup security.

However, the acting General Manager, LASTMA, Bakare Oki, cautioned the general public, especially truck drivers, to constantly make sure their cars are in excellent condition before embarking on a journey.

According to the statement, “Operatives of the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority today (early morning) rescued an unconscious tanker driver as his motor-boy found dead during a lone accident at Anthony ‘Oke’ inward Gbagada, Lagos.

“The Director, of the Public Affairs and Enlightenment Department, Adebayo Taofiq confirmed in a press statement that the lone accident happened at the Barracks Bus Stop opposite Total Filling Station ascending Anthony ‘Oke’ Bridge inward Gbagada.

“Immediate investigation revealed that the driver of the containerised truck with registration number T 20345 LA lost control due to a brake failure and immediately the truck fell at a few metres ascending Anthony ‘Oke’ Bridge inward Gbagada area of Lagos.

“Police from Ilupeju Police Station provided security backup while the rescued driver was immediately rushed to Gbagada General Hospital by officials of the State Environmental Health Monitoring Unit on the ground.

“The Acting General Manager of LASTMA, Bakare Oki, who visited the accident scene sympathized and sent his condolences to the families of the motor boy.

“Mr. Bakare Oki however warned the motoring public particularly truck drivers to always ensure their vehicles are in perfect condition including the braking system before embarking on any journey within the State and the Country at large.”

