One dies during Katsina varsity students clash over lover

A 200-level student of the Computer Science Department at the Federal University Dutsin-Ma (FUDMA), Katsina State identified as Abubakar Barda, has been confirmed dead following a clash him and his colleagues over who should have a courtship with a female student.

As gathered, the deceased was among the eight students of the university that engaged themselves in fisticuffs within their quarters in Darawa, Dutsinma Local Government Area of the state.

The spokesman for the state police command, ASP Abubakar Sadiq, in a statement on Saturday, narrated that the incident was a result of a heated altercation between the students, which escalated, leading to the death of one of them.

According to the statement, the command is taking the matter seriously and is conducting a thorough investigation to determine the facts surrounding the incident.

Six of the students in connection with the incident have been arrested and were currently being questioned over what transpired before and during the face-off between them.

The command also disclosed that it was working diligently to gather and analyse all available evidence, including eyewitness testimonies, with the aim of establishing a comprehensive understanding of the events that transpired while upholding the principles of justice and fairness.

It further refuted claims making the rounds on social media that the tragic death of the student was due to a “religious issue”, urging the general public to dispel any rumour or misconception that may have arisen.

“As the investigation progresses, updates will be shared with the public to ensure transparency,” the statement continued.

“We encourage any individual with relevant information about the incident that will assist the investigation to step forward, as all information received will be treated with the utmost confidentiality.

“The Commissioner of Police, Katsina State Command, CP Aliyu Abubakar Musa, while calling on the general public to remain calm, extends his deepest condolences to the family and friends affected by this tragedy and the management of the Federal University Dutsinma.

“We convey our sympathies and support during this difficult time.”

