One dies during herders’ clash in Adamawa

A violent clash between two groups of Fulani cattle rearers in Fufore Local Government Area of Adamawa State has claimed the life of one person and left seven others injured.

The incident occurred in the early hours of Sunday, at about 2:30 a.m., after a disagreement over grazing rights escalated into a physical confrontation.

Sources said police officers were swiftly deployed to the area after the incident was reported, while the injured victims were rushed to the Malabu Primary Health Care Clinic for urgent medical treatment.

Six of those injured were treated and discharged, while one victim, Sani Isiya, from Wuro Yolde in Fufore LGA, was referred to the Modibbo Adama University Teaching Hospital, Yola, for further medical care.

“On receipt of the report, police personnel were deployed to the scene while the injured victims were rushed to Malabu Primary Health Care Clinic for medical attention,” a witness said.

“On arrival at the teaching hospital, the victim was confirmed dead by the doctor on duty,” the witness added.

The Adamawa State Police Command has assigned the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) to conduct a discreet investigation into the incident.

Meanwhile, the police have appealed for calm, urging residents to resolve disputes peacefully and allow the law to take its course.