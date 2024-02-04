The kidnapped pupils and staff of Apostolic Faith Group of Schools, Emure Ekiti have regained their freedom with the school bus driver, Taye Rasaki, killed during the rescue operation in the state.

About 10 occupants of the bus, five schoolchildren, three teachers and the driver, were whisked away by the kidnappers while returning home.

The Ekiti State Police Command Spokesperson, Sunday Abutu, who confirmed the rescue to newsmen, said that they returned to the state on Sunday, barely a week after their abduction along Emure – Eporo Road while returning to Eporo after closing school.

The police PPRO said, “All victims were rescued today at about 1.30am, but unfortunately, we lost the driver who was suspected killed by the abductors.”

The Force Public Relations Officer (FPRO), Olumuyiwa Adejobi, added: “We wish to inform the general public that the five school children, including their teachers, who were kidnapped on 29/01/2024 in Emure-Ekiti, have been rescued unhurt, today 4th February, 2024.

“We therefore commend and appreciate the efforts of the government, our Police operatives and other security agencies, including the Amotekun Corps, local vigilantes, hunters, and individuals, as well as family members, for their understanding and resilience.