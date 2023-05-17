One dies during EFCC officials fight over suspect’s items

An Inspector of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Abel Dickson, has died during a scuffle with two colleagues over items recovered from a suspect.

As gathered, some of the items recovered from a suspect after his arrest in Sokoto which resulted in a fight between the three officials include medications and some cash.

The two colleagues, Assistant Superintendent of EFCC, Apata Oluwaseun Odunayo, and Inspector of EFCC, Ogbuji Titu Tochukwu, have also been arraigned in a court in Sokoto for culpable homicide.

But, the Chairman of the commission, Abdulrasheed Bawa, said he will leave no stone unturned in ensuring that the erring officers are brought to justice.

The Head of Media and Publicity of EFCC, Wilson Uwujaren, who confirmed the incident during a briefing in Abuja, yesterday, said the affected officers have also been suspended.

Uwajaren said, “We have invited you this morning to brief you about an unfortunate incident that happened at our Sokoto Zonal Command, which is suspected to have led to the death of one of our young officers, Inspector of the EFCC, Abel Isah Dickson.

“The officer passed away on May 7, 2023, at the Usmanu DanFodiyo University Teaching Hospital, Sokoto where he was receiving treatment for injuries he sustained, two days earlier, in a scuffle with two other staff: Assistant Superintendent of EFCC, Apata Oluwaseun Odunayo and Inspector of EFCC, Ogbuji Titu Tochukwu.

“They had disagreed over procedures for the custody of items belonging to a suspect in detention, leading to a fight, a conduct which the commission frowns at.”

