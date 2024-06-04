One dies during Customs, smugglers clash in Lagos

At least one person has been confirmed dead and scores injure when rice smugglers and Customs officials clashed in Badagry Local Government Area of Lagos State.

The deceased, Saka Wakilu, who was identified as leader of a rice smuggling group, led his members during the clash to retrieve rice impounded by Customs officials in the axis.

Aside from the deceased, a Customs officials and soldier attached to the team sustained varying degrees of injuries during the clash that lasted for several minutes.

The clash was said to have started after the middle-aged smuggler and his gang allegedly attacked the customs officers, an act that prompted the law enforcement officials to retaliate.

It was learnt that the incident took place in Erekiti, a border town in the Badagry area.

The Public Relations Officer, FOU Zone A, Theophilus Duniya, who confirmed the development to newsmen on Tuesday in Badagry, narrated that the clash occurred during weekend.

Duniya said that a group of men armed with charms and machetes attacked the team while evacuating smuggled rice.

“They injured a customs officer in the face and a soldier in the leg. Our personnel, acting in self-defence, neutralised the leader of the gang to prevent him from inflicting more injuries on them.

“The gang leader was evacuated for immediate medical attention but unfortunately, died on the way to the hospital”, he added.

The spokesperson urged parents and community leaders to discourage their children from engaging in crimes that could put their well-being and other citizens at risk.