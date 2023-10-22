One dies during Customs, Boko Haram clashes in Yobe

An Assistant Superintendent of Customs, Ahmed Usman, has been reported to have died during clashes between terrorists suspected to be members of Boko Haram and the law enforcement officers in Geidam town of Yobe State.

Usman sustained gunshot wound and died while he and his colleagues were preventing the terrorists from overrunning the Customs House, an office of the Nigerian Customs Service (NCS) in Geidam, a local government area which is the farthest northern part of Yobe State.

On Sunday, the NCS confirmed that the attack and death of its officer occurred yesterday, with some of his colleagues fleeing the scene.

It was learnt that the Customs officers fled the scene after they couldn’t overpowered the terrorists, aiding Boko Haram members setting ablaze buildings and vehicles within the premises.

The terrorists actions, The Guild gathered, could aid traders in movement of illegal goods into the country without

“In a valiant stand against suspected Boko Haram insurgents, the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), with timely reinforcement from the Nigerian Army, thwarted an attack on the Customs Office in Geidam town, Yobe State, demonstrating unwavering courage and resilience against the enemies of the state.

“The Customs Office faced a formidable threat but was bravely defended, safeguarding the facility and the families of fellow officers and men,” the NCS in a statement by its spokesperson, Abdullahi Maiwada, said.

