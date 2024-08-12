One dies during cult clashes in Ogun

One person has been confirmed dead and several others sustained varying degrees of injuries during Eiye and Aiye confraternity clashes in Ogun State.

The deceased, who was identified as Samson, popularly called Mosquito, was alleged to be a member of the Aiye confraternity in Ijebu Ode axis of the state.

After killing Samson along Ijagun road, it was learnt that the Eiye group cut off his left hand and took it away.

On Monday, the Guild correspondent gathered that the clash that occurred along Ijagun road, Ijebu-Ode was a retaliation attack by the Eiye group over the death of their member, Ola Fabiyi, a final-year student of Tai Solarin University of Education (TASUED), who was allegedly killed on his birthday recently.

Confirming the clashes, Ogun police command spokesperson, SP Omolola Odutola, disclosed that the police has commenced investigations to unravel the perpetrators.

“A clash between rival cults in Ogun State has resulted in a suspected murder that has claimed one life. A concerned citizen through a phone call at about 2340hrs of 11th August. 2024 reported that cultists were involved in a confrontation along Ijagun Road, in Ijebu Ode Ogun State.

“Upon receiving the information, the Divisional Police Officer quickly dispatched a team of officers to the scene. And on arrival, and after a careful examination, the Divisional Police Officer discovered the body of an unidentified middle-aged man with machete wounds and gunshot injuries.

“Additionally, it was noticed that his left hand had been severed, removed, and taken away. It was later discovered that the deceased, also known as “Mosquito,” was identified as a member of the Aye confraternity. Six expended cartridges were found at the scene.

“The body was evacuated and has been transferred to Ijebu Ode State Hospital where he was pronounced dead and placed in the morgue.

“An investigation is ongoing, with efforts being made to apprehend the suspects who fled the scene and unravel the pattern of cutting off left hand from deceased victims”.