One dies during Christians, traditionalists clashes in Lagos

Atleast one person has been confirmed dead and scores of others sustained varying degrees of injuries when Christians and traditionalists clashed in the Oko-Oba axis of Agege Local Government, Lagos State.

The deceased person was identified as a 25-year-old traditionalist, Agboola Akeem, who was alleged to have been stoned to death by members of Truth and The Spirit Prophetic Church during the clashes that lasted for several minutes.

The clash was said to have started after the traditionalists, who were said to be conducting their procession for their Oro festival, approached the Christians to stop their vigil session and mandate women to lower their heads when they pass through the church premises.

It was learnt that the church members turned down the request, arguing about freedom of religion, as stipulated in the constitution and there was no need for them to stop their vigil service for Oro festival.

Oro Festival is an annual traditional festival only celebrated by male descendants who are paternal natives to the specific locations where the particular event is taking place.

On Wednesday, The Guild gathered that the disagreement on requests from the traditionalists yesterday sparked the clashes in the council and disrupted peace and harmony that had over the years existed among different faiths.

As the face-off intensified, the Christians were said to have pelted Agboola with stones that resulted in his death, a development that prompted the traditionalists to demand that the church must be set ablaze and other property within the axis.

Worried by the unrest, residents were said to have alerted the Oko Oba Police Division that the church sited on at no 2 Sanni Taiwo Lawal street in Oko Oba, was about to be set ablaze.

Eyewitnesses narrated that the intervention of the policemen attached to the station, who stormed the street immediately prevented the arson yesterday within the community.

The Lagos Police Command, Benjamin Hundeyin, who confirmed the development, appealed to residents for religious tolerance, so as to achieve continued peace across the state.

“Oro worshippers clashed with church members holding a vigil. It sadly resulted in the death of one person. It’s clearly a murder case. Suspects have been arrested. But henceforth, how do we ensure religious tolerance in similar cases”.

