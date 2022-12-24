One dies during boat accident in Lagos

One passenger has been confirmed dead and others sustained minor injuries after two boats collided at a jetty in Badagry Local Government, Lagos State.

According to sources, the accident that resulted in the 32-year-old man’s death occurred at a jetty in Akarakumo axis of Badagry when two boats, one coming from Badagry and another going out of the axis suddenly had a head-on collision.

It was learnt that after the accident, the man fell into the lagoon and was brought through the aid of the boatman and residents of the community, who discovered that the deceased had suffered severe injuries during the accident.

The Guild gathered that he was rushed to the hospital where he was been treated by medical experts that later pronounced him dead yesterday.

A resident of the community, Victor Idowu, narrated that the incident occurred at 10:05p.m, at a jetty in Akarakumo, an act that negates the Federal and State Governments’ decision on waterways.

He said, “The sound and voice of the boatmen woke up residents of the community who came out to see what happened. One of the passengers was crushed during the incident and fell into the water. The residents and the boatman assisted to bring him out of the water. We brought him out of the lagoon and discovered that he had been injured in the chest. While some suggested that he should be taken to a private hospital, I told them that a General Hospital should be the best.’’

Idowu claimed that when they got to the hospital, there was no doctor to attend to the victim, leaving him to suffer pain until 4:10 a.m. when they took him away for X-ray.

“While he was been wheeled out of the x-ray room back to the ward for the continuation of his treatment, he gave up the ghost”, he added.

However, Medical Director, General Hospital, Badagry, Dr. Olatunde Bakare, stated that the man was brought into the hospital in the middle of the night with a serious chest injury.

Bakare stated: “His two ribs had been broken. We wanted to refer him to another hospital in Lagos because we could not handle his case. But we realised that if we sent him to Lagos then, he might not get to half of the way before he would die. So, we had to stabilise him; this morning, they had done X-ray for him. When he was coming out, he died due to the seriousness of the injury.’’

The medical director added that the man was properly attended to by the hospital workers, noting that his injury was fatal which resulted in his death.

The Head of Operations, Lagos State Waterways Authority, Ibrahim Famuyiwa, disclosed that one of their stakeholders in Badagry had reported the incident to him.

Famuyiwa said he was waiting to get the other side of the story from their workers in the area to harmonise it.

