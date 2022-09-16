One dies during auto crash on Lagos-Ibadan Expressway.

A driver of a Nigerian Police Spy vehicle has been reported to have died and a policeman injure during an auto crash that occurred on the outbound section of the Longbridge end of the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway.

As gathered, while the deceased officer’s body was reported to have been transferred to the nearest morgue, the Ogun State Traffic Compliance and Enforcement Corps (TRACE) personnel rushed the injured officer to hospital.

It was learnt that the injured personnel was rushed to a hospital in Ifo Local Government on Friday at about 3 pm.

The Hilux black vehicle with number plate PF 3384 SPY, eyewitnesses narrated, was driving against traffic on the road and while trying to navigate the road skied off the road.

The accident was confirmed by the policemen attached to Ogun Command and TRACE officials at the scene of the auto crash.

According to both agencies, the accident was due to over overspeeding which resulted in the vehicle losing control and skied off the road into a gully by the road side.

The accident was said to have resulted in a gridlock that required the intervention of TRACE operatives, Police and Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) to address it.

Before the accident, travel time on the road had increased significantly due to the ongoing expansion work on the road in the state.