One dies during auto crash in Lagos

The Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) have apprehended a private car driver alleged to have crushed a yet-to-be-identified passerby around Ogba in Ikeja Local Government area of the state.

As gathered, the driver of the unregistered white ‘Mercedes Benz’ (CLA 250) car lost control as a result of overspeeding and hit a passerby who died immediately at the scene.

The Director, Public Affairs and Enlightenment Department of LASTMA, Adebayo Taofiq, who confirmed the incident, disclosed that the accident occurred on Saturday around Yaya Abatan by College Road, Ogba, Ikeja.

Adebayo added that the driver was apprehended by LASTMA personnel led by Commander for Agege Unit, Akinola Ganiyu, while running away after discovering that the passerby had died during the auto crash.

The LASTMA spokesperson stated that the suspect has been handed over to Policemen from Area ‘G’ Police Command who were equally at the scene of the accident for further investigations.

According to the statement, Ganiyu and other personnel have immediately removed the car from the road to reduce travel time while relatives of the deceased arrived to remove the corpse.

“The General Manager of LASTMA Mr Bolaji Oreagba however, cautioned motoring public to stop over speeding, obey road signs and speed limit while driving on the road particularly at the ‘Ember Months’ period”.

