One dies during APC campaign rally in Jigawa

One person has been reported to have died and scores of others injure during a clash that occurred at the All Progressives Congress (APC) campaign rally in the Kazaure Local Government Area (LGA) of the Jigawa State.

The clash that resulted in the APC member, who was identified as Halliru Lafka, was reported to have occurred between youth groups of the ruling party in the state during a campaign rally organised to canvass for votes from the electorates.

The police commissioner in the state, Emmanuel Ekot, who confirmed the clashes, disclosed that the law enforcement agency was already on trail of the alleged killer that was said to have fled to neighbouring state after committing the crime.

“The police are on top of the situation. The (prime) suspect has fled to Kano. It’s a conflict [between] a party faithful [and] a particular candidate that disagrees [with the other]. They are members of the same APC. [It is] not a conflict between two parties,” the police commissioner said.

The Jigawa Governor, Muhammad Abubakar led the APC governorship campaign rally in Kazaure yesterday where the violent clash between rival youth groups of the APC supporters led to the death of one person.

The person killed was a supporter of the party’s senatorial candidate for the Jigawa North-West District, Babangida Husseini.

The killing led to a protest by residents who burnt down Husseini’s billboards, accusing him of harbouring political thugs and destabilising the peace of the town.

Hussein could not be reached immediately to comment on the incident as calls by our correspondent to his phone number did not connect on Wednesday morning and evening.

