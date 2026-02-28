One dies, dozens injure in Lagos communal clash

Atleast one person has been reported dead, and dozens of Lagos residents have sustained varying degrees of injuries during a communal clash between Ijanikin and Otto-Awori youths in Otto-Awori Local Council Development Area (LCDA).

Meanwhile, no fewer than seven youths have been apprehended by the Lagos Police Command over their involvement in the clashes that crippled commercial activities on the Lagos-Badagry Expressway in the state.

The Guild learnt that the clash occurred on Saturday, with both factions converting the Lagos-Badagry Expressway to battle ground where they displayed different weapons to show their strength.

The battleground, the Lagos-Badagry expressway, could only be reopened by the Nigerian Police hours after the clash started.

In a statement on Saturday signed by Police Public Relations Officer, SP Abimbola Adebisi, the Command said the expressway, blocked for several hours, was cleared and normalcy restored at about 09:00 am.

The statement said, “The Commissioner of Police, Lagos State Command, CP Olohundare Jimoh, personally led a joint team of Police operatives and Tactical Squads from the Command to clear the blockage and reopen the Lagos-Badagry Expressway at the Otto-Ijanikin axis to traffic and other road users.”

During the clash, a man identified as Akinyemi Omo Akin was shot and later died in the hospital. On the circumstances of his death, the statement clarified, “From preliminary investigation, it is incorrect and untrue that the deceased died from a stray bullet from the Police.

“Before Police intervention and arrival at the scene, there were calls and information to the Police from members of the public that the two sides brought in cultists who were shooting and engaging in a gun duel. The victim must have been shot during the shootout.”

Seven suspects from both sides have been arrested, with one locally made pistol and two live cartridges recovered.

According to the statement, “Seven suspects from both sides have been arrested and are in Police custody in connection with the clash, and they have made voluntary statements indicating the various criminal roles they played in the clash. One locally made pistol and two (2) live cartridges were recovered from one of the suspects.”

The police added that tactical squads and anti-riot units were combing affected communities and surrounding bushes to apprehend other fleeing suspects.

Citizens were warned against threatening public peace, with the statement noting, “The Lagos State Police Command hereby warns all troublemakers and their sponsors that the Command will not tolerate any act that can lead to the breach of the existing peace anywhere in the State.

“The full weight of the law will be applied to those arrested. Parents and guardians are hereby enjoined to prevail on their children and wards to desist forthwith from any act that threatens the safety of lives and property in the State.”

The update follows a report from concerned citizens urging the state government to deploy security personnel to Ijanikin, Agbara, and Oto Awori, saying gangs had taken control of the area and security had worsened.

Responding to the report, the police reaffirmed their presence and operational plans: “Massive deployment of Police personnel is on the ground to sustain the peace and forestall any further breakdown of law and order.

“CP Olohundare Jimoh encourages all the people of the State to go about their lawful businesses and other engagements without fear or apprehension.

“He urges members of the public to promptly report any suspicious persons or activities capable of threatening public peace and security through the Command’s emergency lines.”

The Commissioner of Police has directed a full-scale investigation of the incident, to be led by the Deputy Commissioner of Police, State Criminal Investigation Department, Panti. Massive deployment of Police personnel is on the ground to sustain the peace and forestall any further breakdown of law and order.