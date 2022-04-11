One dies, dozens injure during IPOB attack on Enugu motor park

Atleast one person has been confirmed to have died and dozens of others sustained varying degrees of injuries when members of the Indeginous People of Biafra (IPOB) attacked an old motor park to enforce the sit-at-home order in Enugu State.

The deceased was identified as a passenger that was about to board a vehicle from a park where inter-state transport vehicles often load when the IPOB members stormed the park to enforce the order.

It was gathered that the gunmen were shooting consistently, dispersing passengers and drivers as well as burning a Siena vehicle which resulted in the death of the unidentified male traveler.

The eyewitness narrated that the IPOB members stormed the park while the buses were still waiting for passengers to fill the vehicle.

Confirming the incident, Enugu police public relations officer, Daniel Ndukwe, said that the IPOB members in a minibus shot at the yet-to-be-identified male travelers at the Chris Chemist roundabout park.

Ndukwe said his operatives who responded to the distress calls, rushed the victim to a nearby hospital, where he was confirmed dead by the doctor on duty.

It would be recalled that the South East region has been under siege by the activities of unknown arsonists, trying to enforce sit at home every Monday, as protest for the rearrest of the leader of the indigenous people of Biafra, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu.

