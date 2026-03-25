One dies, dozens injure during communal clashes in Kebbi

One person has been confirmed dead while dozens of others sustained varying degrees of injuries following a communal clash that erupted between rival communities in Kebbi State.

As gathered, the confrontation began as a dispute between youths before escalating into violence that left several residents wounded in the state.

One of the injured victims later died while receiving medical treatment, a development that heightened tensions and reportedly sparked a reprisal attack within the community.

Kebbi State police spokesperson, SP Bashir Usman in a statement released on Tuesday disclosed that officers and reinforcement teams were swiftly deployed to restore calm and prevent further breakdown of law and order.

The intervention, according to the police, helped stabilise the situation as security personnel continued to monitor developments closely.

“The situation is now under control following the prompt deployment of our personnel and other reinforcement teams,” Usman police said, adding that officers remain stationed in the area to maintain peace and deter further violence.

Meanwhile, the command said a full-scale investigation had commenced to determine the circumstances surrounding the clash and identify individuals responsible for the violence.

Kebbi State Commissioner of Police, Umar Hadejia, condemned the incident and warned that anyone found culpable would face the full weight of the law.

“Anyone found engaging in unlawful or violent conduct will be dealt with decisively in accordance with the law,” he said, while urging residents to remain calm and cooperate with security agencies.

The state Police also appealed to residents to avoid spreading unverified information and cautioned against taking the law into their own hands as investigations continue.

The clash occurred in Alwasa village in Argungu Local Government Area of Kebbi State during the Sallah celebration on March 23, 2026, while the victim later died on March 24 at the General Hospital in Argungu.