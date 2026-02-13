One dies as Yobe youths clash over farmland

One person has died and three others sustained serious injuries following a violent clash between rival youths over ownership of disputed farmland in Tarmuwa Local Government Area, Yobe State.

The deceased has been identified as Manu Ahmadu, 20, while Ali Isah, 22, sustained serious injuries in the incident.

Meanwhile, operatives of the Yobe Police Command have arrested Mas’udu Rabiu, 20, and Abdullahi Abubakar, 23, in connection with the violence.

According to sources, the incident occurred on February 12 at about 10:22 a.m., when Manu Ahmadu and Ali Isah, both from Koromari village, were grazing their animals on the disputed farmland.

They were attacked by Rabiu and Abubakar, also residents of the same area, who were armed with bows, arrows, and sticks, following a prior dispute.

Witnesses said that during the confrontation, Abdullahi Abubakar allegedly shot Manu Ahmadu in the chest with an arrow, which led to his death at the General Hospital in Dapchi, while Ali Isah was struck on the head and stomach with a stone.

It was also reported that Abubakar sustained an arrow wound to the stomach, and Mas’udu Rabiu suffered machete cuts on both hands. Both suspects have been taken into custody pending further investigation.

A security source said authorities are working to prevent any retaliatory attacks between the affected families.

Community leaders have since appealed for calm and urged residents to resolve land disputes through lawful means rather than violence.