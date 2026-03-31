One dies after windstorm removes dozens of Osun houses roofs

A devastating windstorm has claimed one life and left scores of residents displaced in Osogbo, following a heavy downpour that wreaked havoc across the Osun State.

The storm was accompanied by violent winds that tore through several communities, ripping off rooftops and damaging homes, shops, and public infrastructure.

On Monday, it was learnt that worst-hit areas include Alekuwodo, Oke-Baale, Testing Ground, Dada Estate, and the Powerline axis, where the scale of destruction left many residents stranded and counting losses.

An assessment conducted by the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), Ibadan Operations Office, in collaboration with the Osun State Emergency Management Agency (OSEMA), confirmed that one person died as a result of the disaster, while several others sustained varying degrees of minor injuries.

According to the Agency, preliminary findings also indicate that numerous households have been displaced, with families forced to seek temporary shelter after their homes were severely damaged or rendered uninhabitable.

Officials from NEMA and Osun State Emergency Management Agency (OSEMA) carried out an on-the-spot evaluation of affected areas, engaging directly with victims and community leaders to determine the extent of destruction and identify urgent humanitarian needs.

The agencies, after the assessment, said that the data gathered would guide immediate response efforts and inform longer-term recovery plans.

Residents, many of whom were still grappling with the aftermath, have appealed to the Federal Government for swift intervention.

They called for emergency relief materials, financial assistance, and support to rebuild their homes and livelihoods.

The incident has once again highlighted the vulnerability of communities in Osun State to extreme weather events, raising concerns over preparedness and the need for stronger disaster mitigation measures.