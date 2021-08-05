One dies after task force, church members clash in Borno

At least, one person has been confirmed killed and five others sustained varying degrees of injuries during a clash between Church of the Brethren in Nigeria also known as EYN members, and joint security task force operating with the Borno State Geographical Information System in Maiduguri, the state’s Capital.

As gathered, the deceased, identified as Ezekiel, was killed by stray bullets fired by the operatives when the Borno Geographical Information System officials were trying to put down the EYN church branch building at Maduganari, in Maiduguri.

It was learnt that the fierce-looking JTF officers while trying to dispel protest from labourers working on the church’s rehabilitation allegedly aimed at the 27-years-old and shot him in the chest on Thursday.

Reacting to the development, the state Governor, Prof. Babagana Zulum, ordered the Nigeria Police Force, Borno Command, to immediately investigate the violent collision between the task force and worshippers of the church.

The governor condemned in strong terms, the shootings as well as stones hurled during the encounter which left one person dead and five persons currently hospitalized.

Zulum, while commiserating with families of the deceased and those injured, also directed the Deputy Governor, Umar Kadafur, to visit the hospital where five injured persons are receiving treatment, to empathize with them and also takeover the cost of their treatment.

