One dies after Kogi communities clash over fish pond

One person has been reported dead and many others sustaining varying degrees of injuries during a dispute between Katubo and Ugwo communities over a disputed fish pond in the Mozu-Ette area of Kogi State.

As gathered, the deceased, who was identified as Mohammed Galadima, a resident of Pareke Community, was shot dead during the clashes by the other party.

The Guild learnt that the victim has been laid to rest according to Islamic rites after the family rejected the Nigerian Police’s request to subject the body to an autopsy.

As gathered, the clash started after one of the communities claimed ownership of the pond, while the other resisted and claimed that the facility belonged to their community.

On Monday, eyewitnesses narrated that the incident occurred during the weekend and that the police rushed to the scene minutes after they were alerted of the clash by the traditional ruler, Ohimege of Koto.

To end the face-off, the Police invited leaders of the warring communities to the palace of the Ohimege of Koto for a peace dialogue.