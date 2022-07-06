One dies, 64 terrorists, 236 other inmates missing after kuje prison attack

A personnel of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, (NSCDC) have been confirmed dead while no fewer than 64 Boko Harm members and 236 other inmates are still missing after terrorists’ bomb attack on Kuje prison in Abuja.

The 300 missing inmates were said to have been part of 600 who had escaped during the attack while the remaining 300 were retrieved from the bushes they were hiding and some returned on their own.

Confirming the incident on Wednesday, Nigeria’s defence minister, Bashir Magashi, confirmed that all the 64 Boko Haram members detained at the Kuje Prison have all escaped after an inspection of the facility on Tuesday night.

“I think they are about 64 in the prison and none of them now is available; they have all escaped”, The attack started around 10:30 pm. They came in their numbers and gained entrance into the prison and they released some of the inmates and which we are now following to see the kind of inmates that they have released.

“The prison is accommodating about 994 inmates and over 600 escaped. Many people have been recaptured and brought back to the prison. Maybe by the close of the day, more will have been captured and returned.” he said

On his part, the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Interior, Shuaib Belgore claimed that those behind the attack were Boko Haram insurgents who came specifically for their members held in custody.

While addressing newsmen in Abuja, he disclosed that about 300 had been recaptured, while 300 are still at large and that it was an operative of the NSCDC that was killed during the attack.

“There have been several attacks on our facilities most of them are being repelled, but every now and then, there is one that they have succeeded. In this is one they came very determined with high explosives.

“The initial entry attempt was unsuccessful, then they attacked another section of the wall with higher-grade explosives which brought the wall down.

“The forces on the ground did everything they could to repel them but the number they came with was high which they were not able to defend against. They kept on fighting gallantly unfortunately the breach happened. Reinforcement came when they were halfway through it. They were eventually repelled.” he said.

According to the permanent secretary, as at the time the terrorists came in they killed one NSCDC operative while trying to save the situation and the total number of inmates are 994.

He further claimed that the attackers were Boko Haram terrorists and that they came specifically for their conspirators.

