One dies, 31 houses raze during Abuja communal clashes

A violent communal clash between Fulani and Gwari residents has led to the death of one person and the destruction of 31 houses, which were set ablaze during the conflict in Abuja.

The conflict, which left several others injured, reportedly began over a minor land access disagreement that quickly escalated into an ethnic confrontation, drawing in youths from both sides.

The incident occurred in Gurfata village, located within Gwagwalada Area Council of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), on Tuesday, after a Fulani herder, Shaibu Adamu, attempted to pass through farmland belonging to a Gwari man, Sa’adu, without livestock.

As learnt, a heated argument broke out between the two men over the route, which soon turned physical, leaving both with minor injuries.

“The quarrel wouldn’t have gone far, but emotions ran high and others began to take sides,” said a community elder who witnessed the escalation.

As tensions rose, groups from both ethnic communities mobilised in support of their own. The violence intensified when Shaibu’s elder brother, Adamu Ibrahim, allegedly attacked a Gwari youth, Dahiru Yakubu, with a machete.

Although Yakubu was rushed to the University of Abuja Teaching Hospital, he later died from his injuries, prompting outrage among Gwari youths.

In retaliation, enraged youths stormed the Fulani settlement in the village, setting 31 homes ablaze and injuring at least three people.

Security operatives, including troops of the Nigerian Army and other law enforcement agencies, were quickly deployed to restore order and prevent further violence.

Following the incident, FCTA authorities have called for calm and urged restraint from both communities.

As learned by The Guild on Wednesday morning, peace talks are currently underway to prevent the situation from escalating further.

While tensions remain, local sources revealed that normalcy is gradually returning to the village.