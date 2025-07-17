One die, two policemen injure during Katsina communal clash

A 20-year-old man, Gaddafi Umar, from Rijiyar Tsamiya has been reported dead and two policemen sustained varying degrees of injuries during clashes between two neighbouring communities over ownership of land in Katsina State.

All three victims were rushed to the Federal Medical Centre in Daura, where Umar was confirmed dead. The injured officers were treated and later discharged.

The two police officers were said to have sustained the injuries while trying to restore peace between between residents of Rijiyar Tsamiya village in Sandamu Local Government and Munawa village in Dutsi Local Government Area of the state.

The unrest that crippled activities was said to have stemmed from a prolonged land dispute which turned deadly when tempers flared and violence broke out between the feuding communities.

The altercation reportedly began at about 7:00 a.m. yesterday when a group of individuals from Rijiyar Tsamiya stormed Munawa, setting fire to several mud silos used for storing grain.

As gathered, the Policemen dispatched to quell the situation also came under attack during the disturbance, a development that left two officers with injures.

Preliminary investigations by the police point to a grazing land dispute as the cause of the conflict, an issue that has long been a source of friction in the region.

Police authorities disclosed that peace has been restored to the affected communities, saying investigations have commenced to prevent further clashes.